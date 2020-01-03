Weekend M4 closures between Junction 6 and 8/9 in January

Parts of the M4 and its sliproads will be closed through January.

Access to the motorway will be limited next weekend as work is done to complete a temporary bridge.

The westbound entry and exit slip roads on Junction 7 of the motorway will be closed from 8pm on Friday, January 10 through to 6am on Monday, January 13.

These closures are taking place so that a temporary bridge can be completed over Junction 7 of the M4.

Once the temporary bridge is complete, work will begin on demolishing the existing Huntercombe Spur Bridge.

The entire motorway, travelling in both directions, will be closed between Junction 6 and Junction 8/9 while this takes place, from 8pm on Friday, January 17 to 6am on Monday, January 20.

A diversion route running from Junction 8/9 will take drivers along the A308(M), A308 and A332.