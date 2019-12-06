Police Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers

Police are cracking down on drink and drug-drivers as part of a winter campaign.

Thames Valley Police’s Operation Holly, which began on Sunday and runs until New Year’s Day, aims to reduce drug and alcohol-related traffic collisions.

During the campaign, officers are carrying out breath tests, drug tests and field impairment tests in an attempt to deter drivers from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

About 20 per cent of fatal collisions involve drivers who are impaired by drink or drugs, according to police figures.

Sergeant Scott Kerr, road safety sergeant for Hampshire and Thames Valley Police, said: “Every year officers deal with cases of drink or drug-driving that directly result in families facing Christmas without loved ones.

“Even the smallest amount of alcohol or drugs in your system can affect your ability to drive safely.

“Friends, colleagues and family members can positively influence those around them, so we are calling on them to stop potential drink or drug-drivers from getting behind the wheel and risking tragedy this Christmas.

“I am urging people to plan ahead during the festive season, to think about how you’re going to get home, and don’t forget about the impact alcohol and drugs can still have the morning after.

“We’ll be running targeted operations across the region to enforce the law on drink and drug driving.

“Don’t drink or drug-drive – it’s not worth the risk.”

Drivers who are caught drink or drug-driving can face a fine of up to £5,000, a driving ban or prison.

In the Thames Valley and Hampshire force area, about 400 drink-drivers are caught every month.

If you know about someone who drink or drug-drives call the police on 101, or dial 999 if there is an immediate risk to the public.

Alternatively, you can report it online at www. thamesvalley.police.uk/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.