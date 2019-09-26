M4 set to close this weekend

A section of the M4 will be closed this weekend, starting tomorrow (Friday) evening.

From 8pm on Friday, the road will be shut in both directions between Junction 5 and 6 while the Recreation Ground Bridge, linking Datchet with Upton Court Park, is demolished.

The motorway will not reopen until 6am on Monday morning.

The road will shut again between Junction 6 and Junction 8/9 from 8pm on Friday, November 15 to 6am on Monday, November 18 while Marsh Lane Bridge, near Dorney, is demolished.

From 8pm on Friday, November 29 and 6am on Monday, December 2 the same stretch will be shut as Huntercombe Spur bridge is demolished.