Upper Bray Road to close for bridge repairs on Sunday

‘Essential bridge repairs’ will close Upper Bray Road on Sunday.

The road between Cannon Hill Close and Hanover Mead will be closed from 9am-4pm.

The closure is so the bridge into the village, known as the Bailey Bridge, can be repaired.

Earlier this month the Advertiser reported complaints from Hanover Mead resident Deborah Rebbettes.

She said residents of the small cul-de-sac can hear the bridge rattling every time a car goes over it and was calling for something to be done.