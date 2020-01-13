Looking back at a great year for the Big Picture in 2019

04:25PM, Monday 13 January 2020
As we enter a new decade, we've taken the chance to look back at a wonderful year for our popular Big Picture section.
In 2019, we published reader-submitted photos of wildlife, landmarks, countryside landscapes and Maidenhead's regeneration.
We loved every photo we featured, and we've picked out just a few of the highlights from the past year.
If you want your photo to be featured in the Big Picture, please email jamesp@baylismedia.co.uk
