Kang Charity help spruce up Thames Valley Adventure Playground

A non-profit organisation helping has helped spruce up Thames Valley Adventure Playground as well as donating £750 to the charity.

Kang Charity, which stands for Knowledge Aspiring New Generations was started during lockdown and supports the homeless, those in poverty and those in isolation.

It is currently in the process of obtaining charity status.

Maidenhead resident and founder Ken Kang, who is also director at Ace Drivewise driving school, explained that the non-profit organisation has several volunteers including neighbours and friends who help in all sorts of ways, including cooking meals.

As part of their work, every Tuesday, Kang Charity teams up with Slough Outreach to provide food to the homeless community in Slough.

As well as this, Kang Charity have also been supporting Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP), in Taplow, which offers play activities for both children and adults with disabilities.

The charity is close to Ken’s heart due to his daughter having learning difficulties.

On Wednesday, July 6, Ken and other volunteers from the community and Ace Drivewise, including his business partner and fellow director Kush Dhaliwal, spent the day painting and brightening up an area within the grounds of TVAP.

They also presented TVAP with a cheque for £750, which was all raised through the instructors’ driving lessons.

Ken explained that every time an instructor does a lesson they can choose to contribute towards the Kang Charity if they wish to.

Discussing TVAP, Ken said: “I’ve got a daughter with learning difficulties, it’s really close to my heart and plus it was such a pleasure seeing all these kids having such a good time, it’s a worthy cause.

“It’s tremendous work these people do.”

Touching on how he felt to be able to have raised the funds for TVAP, he added: “It’s fantastic.

“We just think, what better way to be able to give back to our society – they always need funds.”