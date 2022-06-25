Body of 16-year-old boy found in Jubilee River following search

The body of a 16-year-old boy has been found in the Jubilee River following a search.

Just after 5.30pm on Friday, June 24, officers from Thames Valley Police were flagged down by members of the public after reports that a child had entered the Jubilee River in Amerden Lane, Taplow and got into difficulty.

Emergency services from the Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, South Central Ambulance Service and Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service immediately responded to the report and an extensive search started, with the National Police Air Service (NPAS) also attending.

Following the search, the body of a 16-year-old boy was found in the water at just before 6.40pm and a recovery operation started with help from Special Group International, a specialist recovery unit.

The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious and a file is set to be prepared for the coroner.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the boy’s next of kin have been informed and are being offered support by officers.

Superintendent Emma Burroughs, local policing area commander for South Buckinghamshire, said: “This is a complete tragedy and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who has died as a result of this incident.

“We are in the early stages of investigating this incident, but do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.

“There was a swift response from all emergency services, but very sadly, following an extensive search of the river, the boy was located deceased at around 6.40pm.

“This has been an extremely traumatic and upsetting incident, and despite the best efforts of emergency services at the scene, we were unable to rescue the boy, who was with two friends at the time.

“I am aware that a member of the public entered the river shortly after the boy got into difficultly, but was unable to locate him.

“I would like to commend him for his courage and bravery.

“My sincere condolences are with the boy’s family and friends, and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly traumatic and distressing time for them.”