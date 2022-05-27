Adventure playground seeks pro bono support from local companies

A Taplow charity that works with people with disabilities is looking for pro bono help from local tradespeople to prepare for its busiest time of year.

Thames Valley Adventure Playground offers a range of adventurous, therapeutic and educational play activities in a stimulating environment, for children and adults with all types of disability, at its 2.5 acre site.

The OFSTED-registered day-care facility depends on the generosity of individuals and businesses to fund its operations.

While cash donations remain essential, it is in-kind support from local businesses that can make ‘a huge difference’, the charity says.

Engagement and fundraising manager Keith Hanks said:

“Businesses can make a difference in three ways. Of course, cash donations help cover our overheads, such as wages and running costs and to pay for larger projects.

“Teams of enthusiastic volunteers on corporate days also play a vital role to prepare the playground for the spring and summer and helping with fundraising events.

“The third way in which businesses can make a huge impact is by providing in-kind support, offering to provide their services on a pro bono basis.”

Keith has a wish list of support from local businesses and tradespeople.

“Tradespeople literally keep the water flowing and the power on,” he said.

“We’d love to have some friendly local plumbers and heating engineers, electricians and builders who could devote just a few hours a month to helping us with those minor yet vital jobs around the place.”

Some of TVAP’s existing corporate supporters provide facilities off-site, such as the fabrication workshop provided by corporate sponsor Ragus Sugars.

This allows the charity to conserve cash for in-house costs.

Another area where Keith would welcome pro bono support is business services, such as marketing and tech support.

Its website 'would benefit from a refresh' with a best-practice modern transactional giving page.

A creative agency could help with its brochures, events specialists can advise on how TVAP can host charity dos more efficiently, and copywriters could sharpen the calls to action on its letters.

Now in its busiest time – May to September – TVAP is keen to hear from any Berkshire-based business who can spare time to support it with expert services.

“At the same time, we will continue to value our sponsors, donors and volunteers. Every pound and each hour counts, making a big difference to a person’s quality of life,” said Keith.

A Marlow-based company, Softcat, recently a remodelled TVAP’s old castle and turned it into a new wild west area and named the town Softcat.