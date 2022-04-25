Hedsor House auction with celebrity guest to raise money for Ukraine

A BBC TV Bargain Hunt presenter is to host an auction at Hedsor House in Taplow – in aid of the British Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

On Wednesday, May 11 there will be a live auction, where prized treasures and ‘many special items’ will be valued and auctioned by BBC’s bargain hunter Charlie Ross.

Visitors will have the chance to donate and bid for items online and during the event.

Proceeds of sales are encouraged to be donated to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Charlie Ross’ roots with the Red Cross go back many years. His mother ran the Red Cross physiotherapy clinic in Westfield Road, Bletchley, during the 1950’s and 60’s.

He said: “My passion for antiques started back in 1968, and it’s really the history of the precious (and not so precious) items that enthused me as much as the objects themselves.

“Now is the time to de-clutter your items, for such a good cause.”

Janey Shephard, of the Shephard Family at Hedsor House, said: “My family is fully committed to the British Red Cross.

“We have always supported the Red Cross throughout our lives and the utterly amazing work they do all over the world in times of crisis and also in peace.”

The Red Cross has reached close to one million people with life-saving aid, within Ukraine and in neighbouring countries, as well as other European countries.

There main way people can get involved is by buying a ticket and attending the event. Tickets can be purchased on the British Red Cross website: www.redcross.org.uk/hedsorhouseauction

If people cannot attend and would like to make a donation they can contact Alice Hall on AliceHall@redcross.org.uk