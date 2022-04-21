Thames Valley Adventure Playground seeks 'critical' new team member

Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP) is looking for a new volunteer and trustee for the critical role of treasurer.

TVAP is a charity that offers a unique range of adventurous, therapeutic and educational play activities for both children and adults with all types of disability and special needs.

It also offers respite and other forms of support to hard-pressed carers.

As with all charities, TVAP relies on a group of dedicated trustees who give their time and experience for free to ensure the smooth running of the organisation.

Its existing treasurer will be retiring.

The role of treasurer involves overseeing their financial processes such as payroll, banking, accounts payable and bookkeeper service.

It is not essential that candidates are qualified accountants but they should have a good understanding of the principles, mechanics and meaning of bookkeeping, management, and statutory accounts.

Applicants should also have the ability to communicate the implications of financial data to the other trustees and members.

The treasurer is also the charity’s principal contact point with the Charities Commission. Experience in the voluntary sector and/or knowledge of charity law would be a bonus.

If you are interested or know someone who might be, email your CV before April 22 to applications@tvap.co.uk

Visit the TVAP website for further details at tvap.co.uk/job-vacancies