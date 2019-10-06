SITE INDEX

    • Cliveden orders another trike to aid disabled visitors

    An all-terrain wheelchair will ensure disabled visitors to a National Trust site in Taplow can access all areas.

    Cliveden has ordered another all-purpose trike due to the popularity of the resource – made possible after support from Amersham and Beaconsfield National Trust Support Groups.

    Visitors can book the trike in advance of their visit and it is free to use.

    The site in Taplow is working with the University of Leicester to explore ways in which it can remove barriers to access.

    Mark Bradshaw, National Trust general manager at Cliveden said: “Going forward, we’re looking to embed access for disabled people in other areas of our work.

    “We’ve got a long way to go, but it feels like we can achieve a step change to everyone feeling welcome at Cliveden.”

