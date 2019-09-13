Defibrillator donated to Taplow United FC

10:00AM, Friday 13 September 2019
A football club has installed a piece of potentially life-saving kit.
A defibrillator has been donated to Taplow United FC, meaning players, fans or coaches who suffer a heart attack at the Stanley Jones Memorial Ground, Berry Hill, will now have a better chance of survival.
The machine was donated by Safety First Aid Group, a first aid supplies company, on Friday.
Defibrillators normally cost £1,000, and the club had tried and failed to get one installed through an over-subscribed FA scheme.
Club chairman Paul Holt said: “It’s something we wanted for a while. It’s just a lovely thing to have, but it’s something you don’t want to use.”
The defibrillator will be stored in a cabinet in the club changing rooms.
All coaches and captains know the combination for the door in case of emergency.
