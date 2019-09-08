Three charities benefit from Rotary's Taplow concert

Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club has raised thousands of pounds for three regional charities through a music concert.

The club raised £3,000 at the Taplow Court charity event in June, with Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP) and Thames Hospice receiving £1,000 each.

The show was organised jointly with the Reading Male Voice Choir, while an extra £1,500 has been given to TVAP from the annual Rotary Thames Valley Pub Quiz championship held in March.

Concert organiser and Rotarian John Carr said: “We will continue to raise money to help in a small way to support them.”