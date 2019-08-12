Work on Bath Road footway and cycleway reaches halfway point

Work on a shared cycleway and footway along Bath Road between Burnham and Taplow reaches its halfway point next week.

The £2.2 million scheme includes a 1.8 mile footway and cycleway, with electronic real-time passenger information installed at seven bus stops.

Construction starts on Monday, August 19 on remaining sections between Ellington Road and Station Road, Taplow, and is expected to take about three months.

For the first week, until August 23, 24-hour temporary traffic lights will be needed outside the Miller and Carter restaurant to enable contractors to complete works to the layby area and remove a traffic island.

Mark Shaw, Bucks County Council’s transport cabinet member said: "I appreciate the work may cause some inconvenience, and I apologise in advance, however, I'm confident the scheme will be a strong support to our sustainable travel aspirations."

Since April, construction has concentrated on the junction at Berry Hill and sections between Hitcham Road and Huntercombe Lane to link with the shared use cycleway and footway along Bath Road from Slough.

When finished, the scheme will connect with national and local cycle networks and give bus passengers up-to-the-minute connection information.

The scheme is being funded largely by ring-fenced government local growth funding through Buckinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership (BLEP), with support from developer contributions and the county council's capital maintenance programme.