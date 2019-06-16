Bereaved families pay respects at Ray Mill Island memorial tree

Bereaved parents, grandparents and siblings paid respect at a memorial tree for stillborn children.

In the first planned annual service, a group gathered around the Berkshire Sands (stillbirth and neonatal death society) memorial tree on Ray Mill Island on Sunday.

The non-denominational event included readings and the lighting of candles in glass jars, each with the name of a lost baby.

Berkshire Sands is also supporting bereaved dads on Fathers Day weekend.

On Saturday the helpline will be open from 9.30am to 12.30pm and on Sunday from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Call 07936 392644 if you need support.