    • Flytip linked to 'spate of similar criminal activity'

    A case of fly tipping in Taplow that is blocking a public path is suspected to be connected to a ‘spate of similar criminal activity in this area and across the South East’.

    The mountain of rubbish was dumped on The Gore access bridle path off Taplow Common Road between 2.30-4.30pm on Tuesday (May 14).

    A spokesman for Buckinghamshire County Council said: “Having spoken to our waste enforcement team, they confirm that this incident involves a lorry-load of commercially-shredded waste, and is likely to be related to a spate of similar criminal activity in this area and across the South East.

    “The Environment Agency are the lead organisation for investigating commercial-scale waste crime – we have informed them about this incident and will assist them in their investigations.”

     

     

