In Pictures: Easter bonnet parade at Applegarth

A ‘grand’ Easter bonnet parade at Applegarth care home saw residents model their own creations on Good Friday.

Activities co-ordinator Lindie Bloxham helped everyone prepare their bonnets, which were judged by Slough Mayor Paul Sohal.

Although four lucky winners were presented with a bouquet of flowers, everyone was given a prize.

The rest of the afternoon included entertainment from Georgina Barratt, a buffet and a raffle with prizes donated by Boots, B&Q and Marks and Spencer.

Jenny Poole, support manager at the home in Huntercombe Lane North, said events like this are important because it ‘connects the person with current things happening’.

“Decorating bonnets is

relaxing and enjoyable.

“They may forget what they have done afterwards, but the pleasure at the time would have been rewarding and given the person a feeling of inclusion and being valued,” she said.