Litter pickers fill 60 sacks with rubbish in Taplow spring clean

A group of litter pickers managed to fill more than 60 sacks with rubbish in a morning of spring cleaning.

About 40 people met up outside Taplow Village Centre in Rectory Road on Sunday and managed to fill 63 sacks with rubbish in just a few hours.

After they were done picking litter, all the volunteers went into the Village Centre for some tea and cake.

Jacqueline Turner, who organised the litter pick, thought the event was ‘really successful’.

She said: “It was really good, it was such a positive day for everyone.

“People were coming back really happy with what they had collected, it's a bit of a catch 22 situation because we’d rather not find any rubbish but it's good it got cleared up.”

She added that she hoped to make it an annual event after such a successful first event.