    • Inquest into Taplow station deaths to take place

    An inquest into the deaths of an adult and child who died at Taplow train station is due to take place.

    Leighane Redmond, 27, and Melsadie Parris, three, died at the station on Monday, February 18.

    An initial pre-inquest review will take place in Beaconsfield, with the full inquest into their deaths to take place at a later date.

