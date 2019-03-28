SITE INDEX

    • Michel Roux in Conversation with Brian Turner in May

    A fundraising eventfor foodies will take place at Roux at Skindles in May.

    Hosted by Hospitality Action the evening of ‘good food, wine and live jazz’ will include Michel Roux OBE in conversation with fellow chef Brian Turner CBE.

    The charity, of which Mr Roux is patron, helps past and present employees of the hospitality industry who have fallen on hard times.

    Held in the cocktail bar of the brasserie in Mill Lane guests can expect a Champagne reception with canapés on the terrace overlooking the River Thames.

    This will be followed by sharing plates and wines, after which Mr Turner will host a Q&A with Mr Roux.

    The two men ‘share a closeand longstanding friendship’ that promises to make for a ‘lively, entertaining and insightful’ conversation.

    Each guest will also receive a complimentary signed copy of Mr Roux’s book ‘Sauces’.

    Tickets are £159 per person. To book email maria@hospitalityaction.org.uk or go to www.hospitalityaction.org.uk

