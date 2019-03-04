Nature lovers invited to see latest blooms at Cliveden

A showcase of the thousands of daffodils popping up across the Cliveden estate is being held by the National Trust.

The name of the estate’s ‘Gilded Gardens’ is inspired by the 23¾ carat gold leaf gilded gates on the south terrace, inside which a display of rarely seen daffodil varieties fill large terracotta pots.

Nature lovers are invited to visit the estate throughout March and April, any day from 10am to 5.30pm to see the bright yellow flowers.

Cliveden boasts 20 different identified daffodil varieties across the estate. A further 57 new varieties have been introduced in celebration of the gardens, some of which are behind the gilded grilles in the south terrace ferneries.

The National Trust has also planted a further 5,000 bulbs of the native Narcissus pseudonarcissus.

To protect the daffodils from being trodden on or picked, Cliveden is providing free self-guided walking leaflets in its information centre. Attendees can also purchase their daffodils from the south terrace ferneries from the plant centre.