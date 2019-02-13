Developer gives sea cadets £1,000 for repairs

Sea cadets have been given £1,000 by a housing developer to fix an ageing river wall by their headquarters.

The Maidenhead Sea Cadets was given the money to fix the structure as part of Persimmon Homes North London’s Community Champions scheme.

The HQ, in Mill Lane, is the site of the former gasworks which was demolished in early 2016 and the wall is one of the last few structures remaining from that former development.

The sea cadets’ Andrew Adamson said: “Our eventual aim is to build a new building, but we must first conduct essential strengthening work to our river wall.

“Although the wall is old, it is basically sound, though some bricks have recently fallen out and must be replaced. One section in particular is showing signs of movement and needs to be stabilised to stop further damage.

“This is an important project for us, which will enhance the visual impact of an old architectural feature, ensuring it is completely safe for use by our sea cadets. It is progressing well thanks to the commitment of our brilliant volunteers.”

The cadets, comprised of children aged 10 – 17, are funded by voluntary contributions, fundraising and grants, and, although most materials needed for the project have been found, specialist expertise is needed.

Damian Seddon, director-in-charge at Persimmon Homes North London, said: “Maidenhead Sea Cadets play an important role in the local community, so we are delighted to support them in this way.”

