'Mindless idiots' ruin Taplow United junior football pitches

A football club chairman has expressed his anger after two ‘mindless idiots’ ruined two pitches.

Paul Holt arrived at Taplow United’s junior football pitches in Berry Hill on Saturday to find turf had been churned up, with tyre marks visible.

The club had left the gates open on Friday night, prompting two drivers – one in a BMW and another in a 4x4 – to drive onto the grass and perform ‘doughnuts’ on the surface.

Mr Holt, chairman of both the adult and junior football sides in Taplow, called the pair ‘mindless idiots’ and stressed how the work done by people at the club all comes out of their own time.

“I went down on Saturday to make sure the pitch was good, and saw the tyre marks on my football pitches.

“We unfortunately left the gate open that night,” he said.

“We had CCTV and got the guy coming in the ground at about eight minutes past 10 on Friday evening, in a

4-series BMW.

“Then somebody joins him in a 4x4, and you see them doing doughnuts.

“I put an awful lot into the club. Everything we do is voluntary, we are not supported by anyone.

“We have developed it from what it used to be.

“Now a mindless idiot means we can’t do anything with these pitches for three weeks. One pitch is out of action for three weeks, and the other pitch (a five-a-side) – that was going to be for our new Under 7s.

“It is absolutely mindless standards. If it was teenagers in their Corsas you can understand it, but it’s not.

“The guy was clearly late 20s, early 30s, in a BMW – that’s about £40,000 worth of car.”

Mr Holt added he will be reporting the incident to Thames Valley Police.