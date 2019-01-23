Three women freed from car after crashing into tree in Taplow

Fire crews rescued three women from a car after it hit a tree in Taplow on Monday.

One crew from Maidenhead and another from Windsor attended the incident at about 12.30pm near Cliveden. They were on the scene for about an hour.

Along with the ambulance service, they removed three women from a vehicle. They were each taken to hospital with various injuries.

Maidenhead Fire Station watch manager Graeme Hartley said: “Damage [to the car] was minimal but they hit the tree with enough force to put a dent in the car.”