Cancer patient features in Bloodwise report on clinical trials

A cancer patient from Taplow has been made the face of a new report launched in Parliament.

Newton McGrath, a 61-year-old from Taplow, suffers from myeloma, an incurable type of blood cancer, but says clinical trials helped save his life.

He is now featured in Hear Our Voice report, which tells the stories of people and families affected by blood cancer, and called on the Government to make more clinical trials available to patients on Tuesday.

Newton said: “When I was first diagnosed, I was very worried about the fact that my myeloma was likely to come back.

“I feel a lot more positive about the future now. Trials offer me hope, I always feel I’ve got a chance.

“I am already being lined up for the next trial, which is fantastic.

“The treatment I’m on now is helping save my life and I hope the trials I’ve been part of since I was diagnosed will be able to help save other peoples’ lives too.”

Newton, who works as a gas engineer, was diagnosed with myeloma in 2007 after abnormalities were found in a routine blood test.

The condition is incurable, but it can be treated, with survival times increasing over past years thanks to new drugs.

In Newton’s case, he requested to be put on a clinical trial when his cancer returned following intensive chemotherapy.

The report, created by blood research charity Bloodwise, calls for more patients to be asked if they would like to participate in clinical trials, as many patients are not given the option.

Gemma Peters, chief executive of Bloodwise, said: “One in 19 people will be diagnosed with blood cancer in their lifetime.

“Although Newton’s experience is unique to him, it and other accounts featured in our report tell the wider story of how people affected by blood cancer are being cared for across the UK.”