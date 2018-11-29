Channel 4 show takes inside look at Cliveden House

A new Channel 4 series documenting life at Cliveden House started on Sunday.

A Very British Country House gives viewers an insight into ‘one of the world’s most exclusive country house hotels’ which is set in nearly 400 acres of National Trust countryside.

It is comprised of 48 luxury rooms, including Grade I-listed suites and a secluded cottage, frequented by Queen Victoria, which ‘offers those with deep pockets a flavour of aristocratic living’.

The five-star hotel made headlines this spring after the Duchess of Sussex spent the night there on May 18 before her wedding to Prince Harry.

In the first episode of the four-part series a guest at the 17th century hotel in Cliveden Road, Taplow, said that ‘Meghan made it cool again’.

Viewers also met staff at the hotel including a butler who has worked at Cliveden for 25 years and business development manager James Rogers.

James invites two bloggers and their Pomeranian dog, Pepi, to enjoy a complimentary stay in the hope that their social media posts will promote the hotel and influence their 70,000 followers to pay Cliveden a visit.

In the next three episodes there are three equally lavish weddings to organise which each bring their challenges for staff, a shortage of employees during a period of unprecedented guest numbers, the shooting of an advert and a 51st birthday combined with a wedding proposal.

The next episode of A Very British Country House will air on Sunday at 9pm.