In pictures: Families celebrate 20th anniversary of Berkshire Sensory Consortium Service

Families celebrated two decades of a multi-sensory impairment support service at Thames Valley Adventure Playground on Sunday.

The county-wide Berkshire Sensory Consortium Service work with pupils, families and schools across all six local authorities to raise standards and achievement for children with hearing, vision and multi-sensory issues.

The event brought together families and young people to celebrate the achievements that children have made over the years.

It was sponsored by The Shanly Foundation, Berkshire Deaf Children’s Society, Guide Dogs for the Blind, and Swings and Smiles.

Support service officer Diana Crawcour said: “We had lots of families turn up - over 60 children came along.

“We have never done anything like it before – it was really good for all the families to come together and network. We see them on an individual basis, but have never got every body together.”