Family pays tribute to late South Bucks District and Taplow Parish councillor

Family members and loved ones have paid tribute to a former South Bucks District councillor and Taplow Parish Council chairman who directed several charities during his life.

Dr John Kennedy died in Wexham Park Hospital last month aged 88 following a long period of illness.

The former president, chairman and treasurer of Beaconsfield Conservative Constituency Association leaves Brenda, his wife of 64 years and children Stephanie, Simon, Rachel and Philippa.

The grandfather-of-10 started from humble beginnings and was awarded a scholarship at Christ’s Hospital School between 1941 and 1949 before going to UCL to study chemistry and to have a successful career in the textile industry until his retirement in 1998.

John, who had lived in River Road, Taplow, since 1972, served as director and trustee of community development charity the Groundwork South Trust from 2002 to 2012, and for Blue Sky Development and Regeneration – creating jobs for ex-offenders – between 2005 and 2013.

He was also instrumental in setting up Padstones Housing, a homeless charity for youngsters aged 16 to 19, for which he served as director between 2001 and 2012.

He served as a South Bucks district councillor from 1979 to 2003 and as a Taplow parish councillor from 1975 until 2016.

“John was very generous and hospitable, never turning down a request to host a party or function at his home,” said his daughter Rachel Wright.

“He was passionate and dedicated to his chosen charities and organizations and played an integral part in both local and national politics, giving up much of his free time to better the cause.

“He believed in unlocking the true potential in young people and maintained strongly that no one should be disadvantaged because of their race, history or background.

“He firmly believed in strong communities which must work together to improve the lives of people, but also preserving nature.

“He felt that human beings who live in a cleaner, greener society are safer, happier and healthier; and therefore are able to realize their full potential.

“Dad lived a full and amazing life and was an example to us all, we will miss and love him always.”