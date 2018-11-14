Roux at Skindles opens for business

After much anticipation Roux at Skindles opened for business last week.

The brasserie is the first joint opening for French chef Michel Roux and his son Alain, who is the chef-patron of The Waterside Inn, in Bray.

In a departure from the renowned dining experience guests can expect from the three-Michelin star Waterside Inn, Roux at Skindles is ‘simple food and simple dishes’.

Alain said: “We are not fine dining when we eat at home, or cook at home or go out.

“We don’t go to two or three Michelin star, we look to go to a pub, or a brasserie when we are in France.”

Michel said: “This is the food we can eat everyday, or two or three times a week and that’s what we wanted.”

Although ‘simple food’, the menu is still the creation of Alain and the brasserie’s head chef Rajkumar Holuss, who Michel describes as ‘a very gifted young chef’.

Alain added: “What we like to do in our family is to do things well and do them so that they’re personalised.”