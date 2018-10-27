Recipe book raising money for St Nicolas' Church restoration fund

A recipe book has been published by St Nicolas’ Church to raise funds for building repairs, writes Daisy Waites.

The ‘Southside Appeal’ aims to raise £75,000 to restore the south wall and the guttering and pipes, which are in urgent need of attention at the church in the High Street.

The book, ‘A Taste of Taplow’, consists of 98 recipes and a selection of pictures and history of the church and the village.

Pubs, restaurants and members of the clergy, past and present, have submitted popular dishes to be included in the recipe book.

Copies are available for £10 at the church, the Oak and Saw pub or through the website at st-nicolas-taplow.org/southside-appeal