Fears over drivers parking on pavements near Bishop Centre

A ‘fatal’ accident could occur if drivers continue to park on pavements next to a large retail complex, says a concerned grandfather.

The car park at the Bishop Centre, in Bath Road, is regularly full and Jaswinder Dhariwal said drivers are using the path in Hitcham Road – next to the entrance – to park their vehicles.

Mr Dhariwal, of Eastfield Road, regularly uses this route with his grandchildren and is calling for something to be done about cars blocking pedestrian areas.

He added that he has to frequently walk in the centre of the road to make it past parked vehicles, putting himself and others at risk.

“Think about the pedestrians, about the mothers and old age pensioners,” he said.

“It is not a case of needing a parking space – what about everyone else? They just do it for convenience and ease.

“If something is not done shortly, we are going to have an accident and it could be fatal.”

Mr Dhariwal, who is self-employed with his own driving business, said if he saw his employees ‘parking like these people’ he ‘would discipline them.’

He also called for Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC) to put in bollards or yellow lines to prevent drivers from parking on the pavement.

BCC said in a statement: “Transport for Buckinghamshire is aware of the problems that have occurred since the opening of the Bishop Centre. We are working with the Parish Council to introduce restrictions to Hitcham Road, with the scheme being in the final stages of design and approval. If approved, it will be advertised and implemented.”

A spokesman for Bishop Centre managing agent Savills said it has ‘not received any complaints about car parking at the scheme to date’.

She added: “We will continue to work closely with our appointed car park operator to monitor the situation and address any concerns from shoppers or local residents as they are raised.”