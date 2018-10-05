IN PICTURES: Farm fun as the Taplow annual ploughing show returns

Vintage and modern ploughs worked together as the annual ploughing match and show returned to Taplow.

The event, organised by Royal East Berkshire Agricultural Association (REBAA), was held on Sunday, September 30 at Barge Farm, Marsh Lane.

After the traditional blessing of the plough, the public browsed displays and watched the match – where ploughman from a wide area brought their equipment to pit their skills against eachother.

Equipment ranged from traditional horse-drawn ploughs to more up-to-date mechanisms, with prizes for the winning ploughmen, farmers and stalls awarded by committee president Norman Grundon.

Also on offer was the popular dog show and crop and garden competition, as well as a fruit and vegetable auction and a tea and coffee stall.

The event raised in excess of £1500 for charity Child Bereavement UK, who support families when a baby or child of any age passes away.

REBAA committee member William Emmett was happy with how the match and show attracted the large crowds.

He said: “It was a great success, we were at a new location where we have never been before which seemed to be a real crowd draw.

“Our society championship trophy – The King George Challenge Cup – was won by Randall Farms, from Hyde in Pinkney’s Green. It was the first time they had won that.

“The weather held up and we raised some nice funds for local charities.”