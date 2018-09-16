Taplow Choir to host singing event for boys

A 150-strong choir is hosting a major singing event for boys to try and get more involved in the hobby.

Taplow Choir, which is based in Taplow Village Hall in Rectory Road, has members from across Maidenhead and Slough in its four different choirs.

The group is hosting the Singing Day for Boys at St Nicholas’ Church in Taplow on Saturday, October 6, which will be conducted by the celebrated composer Alexander L’Estrange.

Taplow Choir director Gillian Dibden is expecting the event to be big, with many boys from outside the borough expected to attend, and hopes it can inspire more to get involved in choir singing.

She said: “Boys, when they are good, are so good. When they find out about choir singing and they come and take part they are incredibly good.

“Some people think it’s better to be out playing football, but a lot of our boys are outstanding rowers and rugby and football players, they are really good role models. It’s not just for girls.”

Any boys who want to take part in the event, which runs from 11am-5pm and costs £5, or for more information on the different choirs and when they practice, contact Gillian on gillian.dibden@gmail.com or 07799413746.