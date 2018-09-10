165th Ploughing Match and Dog Show to take place later this month

A ploughing match that has taken place for generations will come to Taplow on Sunday, September 30.

Organised by the Royal East Berks Agricultural Association (REBAA) the 165th Ploughing Match and Dog Show will be held at Barge Farm in Marsh Lane.

After the ploughing commences at 9.15am the event will be open to the public from 10am.

REBAA committee member Andrea Grima said it’s ‘always a fun, great day out for all the family’.

In addition to horse drawn, vintage and modern ploughs there will be food, tea and cake stalls, commercial and trade stands, metal detecting, a small steam engine and tractor rides around the show.

A bird of prey display will commence at 12pm, the dog show from 12.30pm and at 2pm visitors will have the opportunity to bid in an auction for entries submitted in domestic classes that includes fruit, vegetables, flowers and cakes.

The day will finish with the presentation of farm and ploughing cups and certificates.

Entry is £5 per car (cash only). To find out more got to www.rebaa.co.uk