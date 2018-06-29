Family to sell late grandmother's paintings for charity

Dozens of paintings by a grandmother who died from cancer will be sold by her family to raise money for charity.

Muriel King died from breast cancer aged 95 in 2016, having had the illness three times.

Her grandchildren and great grand-children are selling her paintings on Saturday at Taplow Fete, run by St Nicolas Church, where she worked for 35 years.

Ahead of the fete on Taplow Green, Muriel’s granddaughter Emily Witchell said: “She painted right up until she passed away. She was still sketching in the hospital because she was bored.”

Muriel took up painting in the Sixties when she moved from Burnham to Cookham Dean, and painted ‘hundreds’ of different pieces.

She painted a variety of different subjects, going with a more ‘retro’ style in her early work, with paintings of oil rigs and Brooklyn Bridge.

Later on she opted for landscapes in Cookham and Sonning, as well as lots of paintings of flowers.