Taplow woman celebrates 100th birthday with garden party

A 100-year-old woman celebrated her birthday in style at a garden party surrounded by family and friends.

Nellie Ward turned 100 on Thursday, June 7, and was joined by more than 50 of her family and friends at the celebrations in Taplow on Sunday.

She got to enjoy afternoon tea and sandwiches in the sun, and catch up with family members she had not seen for some time.

Speaking on the day, Nellie’s granddaughter Gemma Wetherall said: “She’s loving the party, she’s absolutely beaming, having lots of photos taken and seeing lots of people she hasn’t seen for a while.

“She’s extremely happy, I don’t know if I have ever seen her smiling as much as she has been for the last few days, seeing all her family and getting the birthday card from the Queen.

“Today she came outside to the party and she was dancing and doing a little quickstep.”

All the family got to enjoy a picnic and afternoon tea, as well as a selection of garden games before the birthday cake was cut.

Nellie, who was born in Wraysbury, still lives on her own in George Green has lived in the Maidenhead and Slough area for all her life.