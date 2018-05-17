Call for more parking at Taplow Railway Station

Transport and council chiefs have been told to stop ‘passing the buck’ and work together to address parking concerns near Taplow Station.

Nigel Smales, of the Hitcham and Taplow Society, pointed to a 5.6 per cent increase in passengers at the station and said that while Burnham and Maidenhead are building new car parks at each station there are no plans for Taplow.

All three stations will be on the new Elizabeth line as part of the Crossrail project.

He said: “One of the key issues here is a lack of ownership.

“Can’t they see what’s going on?

“Why isn’t there any plan or joined-up thinking?”

Mr Smales said that the small car parks at the station mean commuters park all along Station Road, Marsh Lane and Boundary Road, restricting traffic flow and damaging verges.

As well as being damaging to the green space, Mr Smales said he didn’t think transport and council chiefs ‘had time to plan for the area properly’.

“Plus, they’re spending all this money on a cycle path when there is no need for it,” he added.

South Bucks District councillor George Sandy (Con, Burnham Lent Rise and Taplow) said he had got involved with plans for the station about three years ago as Crossrail proposals developed but said there was little interest back then to expand the parking.

“They should be looking to provide more parking there as it’s already full up,” he said.

“They may realise one day they should have done it, but there doesn’t seem to be any enthusiasm at the district or others.”

A spokesman for Transport for London, which will operate the Elizabeth line, said: "Elizabeth line services will serve Taplow station from December 2019 and we are currently monitoring the use of the station car park.

"Any changes would need to have a strong justification and be carried out in close collaboration with the local authorities and Network Rail."