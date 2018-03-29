Former police officer barred after 'sexualised conversations' with 13-year-old girl

A former police officer who engaged in inappropriate sexualised conversations with a 13-year-old girl has been placed on the College of Policing's barred list.

Former police Constable Andrew Fairhurst’s conduct was been found to have amounted to gross misconduct.

He had been based at Taplow Roads Policing base but resigned from the force with effect from Friday, February 9 2018.

A Special Case misconduct hearing chaired by the Chief Constable Francis Habgood at Thames Valley Police's Headquarters in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, yesterday (Wednesday) determined the former officer had breached the Standard of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct.

Between 28 and 29 December last year he engaged in inappropriate sexualised conversations with a person he believed was a 13-year-old teenage girl on a social network chat forum.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said: "Former PC Fairhurst's conduct fell far below the high standards expected of a police officer.

“For the public to have confidence in the police it is vital officers uphold the professional standards expected of them whether on or off duty.

“Had PC Fairhurst still been a serving officer, he would have been dismissed from the force without notice."

The Chief Constable concluded that the officer would have been dismissed without notice had he still been a serving officer and directed that his name should be included on the College of Policing's barred list.