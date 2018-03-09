Students aged 16-18 shouldn't have to pay adult fares, says mum

A mum who faces spending an £400 extra a year getting her children to school has tried ‘all possible’ ways to find a solution.

Debbie Quennell, 46, currently pays about £840 a year for her two daughters to travel from home in Taplow to Maidenhead.

Yesterday (Thursday) her oldest daughter Teagan turns 16 meaning she will have to pay an adult fare on the train.

She goes to Cox Green School with younger sister Blue, 13.

The pair catch the train to Maidenhead and get a bus for the rest of the journey to school.

Debbie said she has tried ‘all possible ways’ to find a way to avoid the increase, including going to Bucks and RBWM councils and Great Western Railway (GWR).

“Obviously it is my choice to send my children to a school in Maidenhead and we are going to have to spend it but things like this hit us hard as families,” she said.

Debbie said she does not want Teagan to get a job as she wants her to focus on her school work and thinks there must be other parents in the same boat.

“This puts so much pressure on parents’ income,” she said. “My daughter does not earn money as I want her to achieve the best results possible and study hard for her GCSEs then A-levels.

“The Government have enforced children to stay in full-time education until they are 18, so why do we have to pay as an adult?”

She added that she thought the change in age is ‘fantastic’.

When contacted by the Advertiser Great Western Railway said conditions on the age of an adult are set nationally which train operators have to abide by.

A spokesman added there used to be Government grants for people over 16 but still in full-time education but this was ‘rescinded by the previous Government’.