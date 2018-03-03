Council tax to rise in Twyford

A rise of 5.49 per cent in Wokingham Borough’s council tax was approved last week.

The 2018/19 budget includes a £158m investment in roads, including maintenance, and a £49.3m spend on education.

The council tax increase is spilt between a 2.99 per cent rise in general council tax and a 2.5 per cent rise used to finance adult social care.

The new budget was approved at a council meeting on Thursday, February 22.

Council leader Charlotte Haitham Taylor (Con, Shinfield South) said: “We've done an excellent job managing our budgets during recent years in the face of severe government cuts, and we remain determined to continue to meet our commitments to our local communities and help our most vulnerable residents.

“By March 2020, our funding from central government will be cut by 130%. We’ve saved more than £45million during this time, but still have to save a further £10million by 2020.”

The council’s Liberal Democrat leader, Cllr Lindsay Ferris, who represents Twyford, said: “The ruling group has run out of ideas, is split on many issues, in-fighting has been rife, but more importantly they have lost their focus, we have thought for some time that the ruling Group put self-interest and the Tory Party ahead of the residents of Wokingham Borough – now it seems even more the case.”

He added: “There was £50,000 in the budget for Twyford. Not a contribution to the new library most people really want, but to cover some refurbishment of the current building.”