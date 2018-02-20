Body of man recovered from river in Taplow  

Emergency services recovered the body of a man from the Thames alongside River Road in Taplow yesterday evening (Monday).

Thames Valley Police was called to the scene at about 8pm, along with two fire engines and a water rescue unit from Maidenhead Fire Station.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the man’s next of kin has been informed.

At this time the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a coroner’s file will be prepared in due course.