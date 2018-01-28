TVAP@35 group celebrates raising £55,000 for charity in a year

A thank you bash was held at a luxury hotel to celebrate a year of fundraising by a committee supporting Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP).

TVAP@35, set up for the Bath Road charity’s 35th birthday, raised £55,000 last year for the playground, which offers a range of educational and therapeutic play activities for adults and children with all types of disabilities.

Thousands of visits are made to the playground each year from around the Thames Valley and beyond.

The event, hosted by Elizabeth Cash and Miles Dagnall at Cliveden House on Monday, January 8, was to thank supporters for their help in raising the funds.

Last year’s fundraising events included a cycle ride and a 35th anniversary lunch at the Oakley Court Hotel, which included a display of classic cars and a charity auction.

Guests included committee members and sponsors such as Maidenhead Wine Company and Maliks Restaurant.

Alec Black, chairman of TVAP Trustees said: “TVAP is a unique venue where children and adults with special needs can have fun and be challenged in a safe, non-judgemental environment.

“These vital funds go a long way towards the £330,000 we need annually to continue supporting these special members of our community and their families”

Comic actor and TVAP president Tim Brooke-Taylor added: “This was a wonderful way to spend an evening by thanking our loyal supporters for their generosity over the past year.

“TVAP is a unique place where all those with special needs, including both children and adults, can really have fun.

“We are hugely grateful for everyone’s support, including those who have donated such amazing prizes for this year’s exciting raffle.”

The group’s next fundraising event will be a prize draw in April where the first prize is £2,500 travel voucher for two.

Visit www.tvap.org/prizedraw for information.