In pictures: 33rd Cliveden Cross Country

Hundreds of runners braved frigid conditions for a particularly chilly Cliveden Cross Country.

More than 600 athletes were on the start line for the annual event, now in its 33rd year, at the famous Cliveden House, in Taplow, on Sunday.

Organised by Burnham Joggers running club, the 10km-route is as well-known for the 342 steps entrants are forced to tackle as it is for its connection to the stately home made infamous by the Profumo Affair.

“It’s always a pleasure to see so many runners enjoying this event,” said race director Nick Cole, who is hanging up his marshal’s big after three years in charge, but who hopes to be back to don his running shoes for 2019’s race.

“We’ve sold out the previous two years and this year we sold out in record time, in just over fours weeks it was done.

“It’s nice to have the opportunity to use Cliveden for the event, which is a very special place to have a race.

“I’m really grateful for the club’s support in my role and I’m confident Marc [Bennett, his successor as race director] will do a good job.”

First across the line was David Lee, of the Datchet Dashers in 37.01.

He was closely followed by his club mates James Samson nine seconds later and Robert Baylis, who made it across the line in 37.29.

It marked a dominant day for the club, which saw five of its runners finished in the top eight.

The fastest woman was Jill Collett who completed the course in 41.37.