Storm Eleanor: Cliveden estate shuts and A4094 closed

Popular National Trust site Cliveden has shut today as Storm Eleanor continues to roll across the country.

An update on the attraction’s Twitter feed stated: “Due to the high winds overnight and still continuing today, we are sorry to say that the whole estate will be closed today (Wednesday 3rd January 2018) to keep everyone safe.”

About 300 SSE customers in Maidenhead were also left without power overnight after overhead power cables were affected by the storm.

The cut lasted from 11.40pm yesterday (Tuesday), but all homes had power restored by 9.30am, a spokeswoman for the energy provider said.

Police have cordoned off part of the A4094 after they received reports of a power cable that had fallen to the road.

Officers remained there as of 11am after being called out at 7.59am, and are waiting for a power company to arrive.