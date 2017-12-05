Refurbished toilet facilities opened at TVAP

Refurbished toilets and washroom facilities were unveiled at the Thames Valley Adventure Playground on Saturday.

The £20,000 project became a reality thanks to a donation from The Wooden Spoon, known as the children’s charity of rugby.

The money paved the way for the Bath Road playground, which caters for children and adults with special needs, to be kitted out with new showers, disability-friendly changing areas and new toilets.

Peter Prior, chairman of Summerleaze Ltd and founder of TVAP, officially opened the new facilities at the weekend.

He told the audience that the donation from The Wooden Spoon was an example of rugby players not being worried about doing unglamorous things.

Gary Warrington, playground manager at TVAP, said: “It’s essential.

“You can have as many playground swings and slides as you like but if you haven’t got accessible toilets then you’re snookered really.”

He also thanked all of TVAP’s supporters for their backing.