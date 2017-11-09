Confusion over A4 closure plans for Taplow in new year

Confusion surrounds the potential closure of a section of Bath Road early next year, with plans considered ‘all too vague’.

Martin McNamee, the chairman of the Maidenhead Civic Society’s Planning Group, said more information on the scheme needs to be revealed by Bucks County Council (BCC).

Roadworks closing the section between Hitcham Road and the Bishop Centre retail park entrance in Taplow are set to go ahead between Monday, January 15, and Friday, March 23.

This will allow BCC to carry out resurfacing and drainage schemes.

But Mr McNamee said more information about the potentially disruptive closures needed to be made public.

He said: “Are they aware of what the potential impact on Maidenhead residents is going to be?

“How is it going to be managed?

“What is going to happen to the bus services?”

When asked what he believed the impact of the works could be, he said: “I couldn’t say, because no-one knows enough about the works.

“It is all too vague.”

A temporary traffic regulation order application form submitted by BCC’s director of transport, Mark Kemp, does not make it clear if the works will take place at night or day.

A spokeswoman for BCC told the Advertiser yesterday (Wednesday): “The length of the closure required will not be known until the work is programmed and the extent of the work is known. However, it is more likely to be a closure for just a couple of weeks within that three month period.

“The details will be provided nearer the start date with details of the diversion provided on the BCC website.

“Notifications will be sent to any local residents who may be affected by the scheme.”

The temporary traffic regulation lists a large number of ‘affected streets’, including Bridge Road and St Cloud Way in Maidenhead, the A404, Henley Road and Windsor Road.