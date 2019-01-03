Annual Sunninghill Wheelbarrow Race raises £8000 for Ascot Day Centre

The New Year started in a hair-raising fashion as villagers tore around Sunninghill during the annual wheelbarrow race.

Tuesday’s event attracted 24 teams who came dressed as Thunderbirds, circus performers and Star Wars characters.

Competitors started outside St Michael’s Primary School, in School Road, before pushing their wheelbarrows around the village.

The route once again included stop-offs at The Duke, the Dog & Partridge and The Carpenters Arms, where teams had to guzzle either beers or soft drinks before moving on.

Chefs from Sunninghill’s Maya Indian restaurant crossed the line first in just over 10 minutes with The Greatest Showwomen finishing as the fastest women’s team.

The event, which is organised by the Rotary Club of Ascot, raised £8,000 for the Ascot Day Centre which provides a chance for elderly people in the village to socialise together.

Robin Pickup, part of the organising committee, said: “Obviously it’s aimed at raising money for the Ascot Day Centre but it’s also about giving something back to the village and getting the New Year off to a good start.

“We always think the area is very affluent but underneath that there are people that are less fortunate and there are elderly people that have no families around them.

“The Ascot Day Centre is a place they can get some companionship.”