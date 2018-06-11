Host of tennis stars announced to play at The Boodles

French Open semi-finalist Juan Martin del Potro and world number three Alexander Zverev are among the names set to appear at The Boodles later this month.

The exhibition tennis tournament, held at the Stoke Park Country Club, Hotel & Spa, Stoke Poges, is taking place from June 26 to June 30.

The big serving Argentinean, who lost at Roland Garros to eventual winner Rafael Nadal, has been a regular at the event, using it to hone his grass court skills ahead of Wimbledon.

He will be joined by emerging talent Zverev as well as Australian livewire Nick Kyrgios and world number 15 Roberto Bautista Agut.

Visit www.theboodles.com to book tickets.