Maidenhead United's Supporter Engagement Event: What was asked and answered?

Maidenhead United’s CEO took questions from fans yesterday (Monday) following the announcement that the club has taken one step closer to its move to Braywick Park.

Last week, the club announced that it has finalised an agreement with the council to acquire land at the park for the delivery of a new community stadium, subject to planning permission being obtained.

Following Maidenhead United’s draw against Aldershot Town on bank holiday Monday, CEO Jon Adams discussed the proposals with a crowd of supporters, club officials and players in the Stripes bar.

Fans were given the chance to ask questions about the project. Here are some of Mr Adams’ responses:

Will the new pitch be surrounded by an athletics track?

“No, it will not.”

How long does the club have the new ground for?

“The club will have a 999-year lease. There is also provision to extend the lease after those years. There will be a clause in the lease to allow the council to reclaim the site but only if we stop using it for our planned purpose. We aim to submit our planning application in the summer.”

Why is the move necessary?

“York Road has presented significant challenges for a while and the new ground will enable us to overcome those. The move is sensible for the future of Maidenhead United – we are a growing club and need to be progressive. The club also wants to expand the football for men, women, boys, and girls – we aim to have over 50 teams next season and more after that.York Road won’t be sold until the club has a new ground to move into and appropriate and functional facilities to fulfil our ambitions.”

How can fans give their input?

“Consultation events will be taking place at the club soon where we will be able to show supporters the look and the feel of the new ground – the first is on Wednesday, May 11 and the next is on Saturday, May 14. Further consultations will also involve individuals at the athletics club, Maidenhead RFC, and the other key users of Braywick Park. A website will be created detailing a lot more information.”

What will the pitch be made of?

“It will be artificial, but we will look to change it if we are required to.”

Will the players stay part-time?

“The aspiration for Maidenhead United is getting full-time status in the league. The move and the facilties will help enable that in time.”

Does Maidenhead RFC lose any pitches?

“The rugby club will be able to use the pitches at Braywick Park once Maidenhead United move.”

What is the capacity of the new ground going to be and is there a possibility to upgrade it?

“5,300. 2,300 seats and the rest terracing. There is a possibility to add more but we need to be realistic on whether fans can fill it.”

Is there a sustainability strategy?

“The club is actively looking at how we will use heating and how we will use water for the pitch along with other services in the ground.”

When will the club be in the new ground?

“Two or three years is the aim.”

Where will the money go from the sale of York Road?

“All of the proceeds from York Road will be invested into the new ground. There is no external funding for this move – it’s entirely from the revenues and sale of the ground.”

Are there any plans for a monument at York Road?

“We certainly hope so. There are discussions underway to ensure a historical connection with the club at the existing site.”