Reece Smith salvages Maidenhead United a point in draw with Eastleigh

Maidenhead United 2, Eastleigh 2

Reece Smith’s 86th minute equaliser saw Maidenhead United take a point from a game they should have won with ease, due to the abundance of opportunities that came their way on Saturday afternoon.

A Charlee Adams scissor kick, akin to Paolo Di Canio’s prodigious strike against Wimbledon, had put Alan Devonshire’s men in the ascendancy in the 40th minute, before ex-Magpie Danny Whitehall thumped away a leveller 15 minutes from full-time.

Following some heavy pressure, Ryan Hill managed to put the Spitfires ahead with a first-time finish from a loose ball moments after, as it seemed likely the home side were going to finish the match rueing their missed chances.

But, with just a handful of minutes left of normal time, winger Smith restored parity with a coolly-taken finish sent through Joe McDonnell’s legs, having being fed down the left by Josh Kelly.

After the game, boss Devonshire said of the result: “We wanted all three points, and we should have got the second goal when we were pressing. But, after going 2-1 down, you take a point.

“I think we’re pushing in the right direction now and picking up some good results at home. We haven’t got beaten today so we move forward now and into this upcoming 10-day break.”

Perhaps a flash of what was to come, Adams registered the first notable effort of the game in the 22nd minute; a venomous strike from outside the box which forced McDonnell into a good save.

Down the other end in an instant, Tom Whelan proved too quick for centre-backs Alan Massey and Will De Havilland as he bore down on goal before striking the ball into the gloves of Dan Gyollai.

Sam Barratt tried to pull off the spectacular from a corner in the 37th minute but his leap for a bicycle kick was mistimed and the Spitfires were able to clear their lines.

However, Adams was on hand to get the Magpies faithful cheering three minutes later, when he rushed onto the ball from the edge of the area and volleyed it into the back of the net with aplomb.

The supporters didn’t have to wait long to be off their feet after the break as, in the 54th minute, the home side had three attempts in one passage of play which should have doubled their advantage.

Firstly, Kelly struck the ball into a crowd of Eastleigh bodies before Sam Barratt rattled the right post with the rebound, all before Dan Sparkes miraculously found the same outcome from his effort.

Eastleigh’s leveller was the result of a good counter-attack as Harry Pritchard’s initial shot was deflected before the ball looped into the back of the net thanks to Whitehall’s quick instincts.

Frustratingly for the hosts, Hill was able to find the target again in the 79th minute with an exquisite effort struck without hesitation that nestled into the top right corner of Gyollai’s goal.

However, with time running out, the ‘keeper was on his toes and pulled off a string of vital saves to keep the Magpies in contention for a result.

And in the dying embers, Smith applied the finish to secure his side a second draw on the spin in the National League.